    Bodycam footage shows deputies rescue two babies from Kentucky tornado debris

  • Video shows people falling on each other during September escalator malfunction near Boston

  • Washington University black history mural targeted with racist graffiti

  • Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

  • Biden to announce distribution of 500 million free at-home Covid tests

  • McDonald's worker crawls through drive-thru window to save choking customer

  • Jury enters second day of deliberations in Kim Potter trial

  • Biden to address omicron surge as cases spike nationwide

  • 6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles North California coast

  • Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport

  • Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial

  • New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise

  • Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth

  • Dozens test positive for Covid aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as ship returns to Miami

  • Colorado activist works to raise awareness of missing LGBTQ people: 'No one really cares. And that's an injustice.'

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

  • Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency to fight crime, overdose deaths

NBC News Channel

Bodycam footage shows deputies rescue two babies from Kentucky tornado debris

01:47

Two babies survived last week's deadly tornado after being tucked into their grandmother's bathtub, along with quilts and a Bible. WFIE's Jordan Yancey reports.Dec. 21, 2021

    Bodycam footage shows deputies rescue two babies from Kentucky tornado debris

