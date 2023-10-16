IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

    03:22

  • Children of family seeking refuge in Khan Younis killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:03

  • Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war

    02:52

  • US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel

    02:05

  • Operation underway to evacuate American citizens from Israel

    04:06

  • Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois

    02:05

  • 270+ Americans return to US after evacuations from Israel

    01:49

  • Inside Israel’s ‘enormous and complex’ operation against Hamas

    04:03

  • Israel promises airstrikes until Hamas is driven from power

    02:37
  • Now Playing

    Bodycam footage shows moment Hamas attacked Israel

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    WATCH: NBC News anchor Lester Holt takes cover during Israel rocket attack

    01:02

  • NBC News' Josh Lederman reports from Haifa where U.S. citizens await evacuation to Cyprus

    00:30

  • WATCH: Crowd gathers at Gaza's Rafah crossing waiting to enter Egypt

    00:48

  • Americans wait in Haifa, Israel, for a ship to evacuate them to Cyprus

    01:01

  • Israel's military has massed tanks on Gaza's border near Ashkelon

    01:13

  • From trance to terror: The Supernova music festival massacre

    10:41

  • ‘Sad, horrified and shocked:’ People living in Israel describe life amid war

    04:18

  • NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 15)

    01:21:46

  • Former NBC Tel Aviv bureau chief reflects on past conflicts amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:32

  • FBI warns of increased threats of violence in wake of Israel-Hamas war

    02:48

NBC News

Bodycam footage shows moment Hamas attacked Israel

01:55

The Israel Defense Forces released bodycam footage from a Hamas militant who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7 and was killed by security forces. In the body camera video, a group of armed militants are seen attacking an Israeli community.Oct. 16, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

    03:22

  • Children of family seeking refuge in Khan Younis killed in Israeli airstrike

    01:03

  • Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war

    02:52

  • US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel

    02:05

  • Operation underway to evacuate American citizens from Israel

    04:06

  • Landlord fatally stabs Palestinian American child in Illinois

    02:05
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All