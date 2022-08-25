IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Bodycam footage shows weapons cache found at N.J. hospital

02:13

Nearly 40 firearms and 1,400 rounds of ammunition were found in a closet in the office of the hospital's marketing director. WNBC's Jessica Cunnington reports.Aug. 25, 2022

