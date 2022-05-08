IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Daunte Wright's mother says she was injured during clash with police

01:14

The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, says she was injured during a confrontation with a Brooklyn Center police officer. Wright said she stopped to record an arrest during a traffic stop. KARE’s Sharon Yoo reports.May 8, 2022

