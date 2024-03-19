IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court allows a contentious new Texas immigration law that gives police the power to arrest migrants

Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance
March 19, 202400:22

  • Netanyahu: ‘We have an argument with the Americans’

    01:01

  • 'This is critical': Caitlyn Jenner supports N.Y. county's ban on trans women in sports

    03:23

  • Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • FAA chief: ‘Issues around safety culture’ at Boeing

    00:49

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro speaks before reporting to prison

    01:44

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03
    Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance

    00:22
    Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28

  • Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death

    01:49

  • Supreme Court rejects Peter Navarro’s bid to avoid prison

    02:53

  • Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states

    03:27

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • Woman mourns over husband's body following Israeli airstrike in Gaza

    00:37

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises a live-fire drill

    00:34

  • Ricky Martin opens up about new role on ‘Palm Royale’

    02:58

  • Cyclists in Washington State fight off cougar to save friend

    02:30

  • LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods

    02:51

  • Hundreds in Cuba protest amid worsening economic crisis

    05:07

  • Florida deputy fatally shoots man after being dragged by suspect's car

    02:25

NBC News

Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance

00:22

Nashville police shared body camera video showing missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain walking past an officer on March 8, the night of his disappearance.March 19, 2024

