Bodycam shows moment officer finds lost girl on Florida beach
May 15, 202401:18
    Bodycam shows moment officer finds lost girl on Florida beach

Bodycam shows moment officer finds lost girl on Florida beach

Bodycam video captured the moment an officer found a lost girl on Indian Rocks Beach in Florida. The officer offered the child comfort and she was safely returned to her mother.May 15, 2024

    Bodycam shows moment officer finds lost girl on Florida beach

