IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance

    01:38

  • Funeral for Bronx fire victims set for Sunday

    00:23

  • Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill

    01:51

  • Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury

    01:55

  • Two employees wounded in Miami International Airport shooting

    00:51

  • No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in trunk

    01:18

  • Rev. Al Sharpton on ‘Righteous Troublemakers,’ police reform and battle for voting rights

    05:44

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants for roles in spreading misinformation

    03:54

  • Biden announces more federal help to hospitals during Covid surge

    07:23

  • Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses

    05:43

  • Four charged federally in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

    02:17

  • Watch: Bodycam shows deputies evacuate multiple due to the Marshall Fire

    02:17

  • Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism

    06:52

  • California man wanted in murders of mother, grandfather: police

    01:25

  • Smithsonian to review ill-gotten artifacts over next 6 months

    06:15

  • Dog rescued from inside home 6 days after Seattle landslide

    01:43

  • Bodycam shows police attempt to stop carjacking, crash in NYC

    00:45

  • Health care system strained as worker burnout increases

    03:13

  • Illinois judge overturns sexual assault conviction sparking outrage

    02:40

  • 'School is supposed to be a safe place': Middle schoolers hospitalized after apparent fentanyl exposure

    00:43

NBC News

Watch: Bodycam shows moment police sergeant grabs fellow officer by the throat

00:53

A Florida police sergeant is under investigation after body camera video shows him grabbing a fellow officer by the throat after being pulled away from a suspect in a patrol vehicle.Jan. 14, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Pennsylvania dentist accused of murdering wife on African safari, collecting millions in insurance

    01:38

  • Funeral for Bronx fire victims set for Sunday

    00:23

  • Body of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, gay rights activist and brother of Miami's former mayor, found in Florida landfill

    01:51

  • Top Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby charged with perjury

    01:55

  • Two employees wounded in Miami International Airport shooting

    00:51

  • No probable cause in case of Texas mom accused of putting Covid-positive child in trunk

    01:18

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All