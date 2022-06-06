'Please help me': Bodycam transcript shows man begging for officers' help before drowning in lake

Police body camera footage and transcript show a 34-year-old man begging for help before drowning in an Arizona lake. According to a transcript released by Tempe Police, the man told officers, "I'm drowning," and an officer says, "Okay, I’m not jumping in after you." The three officers who responded to the call have been placed on paid administrative leave. KPNX's Michael Doudna reports.June 6, 2022