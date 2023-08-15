IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bodycam shows Rep. Ronny Jackson berating officers after altercation at rodeo

01:34

In video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, is seen berating officers and being taken to the ground after an altercation at a rodeo. A spokesperson for the congressman claims he made the comments after he was allegedly prevented from providing medical care to a teenager who authorities have said was having seizures.Aug. 15, 2023

