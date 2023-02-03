IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to shooting death of Ohio man Joe Frasure Jr.

Multiple officers’ body camera footage was released showing the moments leading up to the shooting death of 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced that the three officers involved in the incident will not be charged, saying they were acting in self-defense because Frasure Jr. refused to comply with orders and drove toward them.Feb. 3, 2023

