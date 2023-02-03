Bodycam footage shows moments leading up to shooting death of Ohio man Joe Frasure Jr.

- UP NEXT
U.S. January jobs report crushes expectations03:39
Criminals use facial recognition to rob patrons at NYC gay bar01:56
American medic Pete Reed killed in Ukraine01:31
Judge rules civil suit against Kyle Rittenhouse can move forward02:11
Bodies found in Michigan apartment identified as missing rappers01:37
Former Michigan officer to stand trial in killing of Patrick Lyoya02:26
Video shows school bus attack targeting Florida 3rd grader00:50
Bodies in Michigan apartment believed to be missing rappers01:28
California driver strikes, then fatally stabs bicyclist01:45
Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.03:40
Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles04:41
U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January04:56
FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents04:13
Rep. Ilhan Omar defiant after GOP vote to remove her from Foreign Affairs Committee04:17
Watch: Eyewitness video captures object in the sky over Billings, Montana01:10
China is 'looking into' suspected spy balloon over U.S.00:49
911 calls recount harrowing moments in Monterey Park shooting01:56
Netflix deletes some password sharing details from FAQ page following backlash02:57
Family of double amputee fatally shot by police demands answers02:58
Vermont man dies after fight at middle school basketball game02:30
- UP NEXT
U.S. January jobs report crushes expectations03:39
Criminals use facial recognition to rob patrons at NYC gay bar01:56
American medic Pete Reed killed in Ukraine01:31
Judge rules civil suit against Kyle Rittenhouse can move forward02:11
Bodies found in Michigan apartment identified as missing rappers01:37
Former Michigan officer to stand trial in killing of Patrick Lyoya02:26
Play All