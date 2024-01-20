IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Outrage after bodycam video released of Las Vegas student slammed to ground

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Dog helps Michigan police rescue owner from icy lake

    02:51

  • Florida state attorney seeks death penalty for man charged with killing wife

    01:28

  • Video shows homeless person in Los Angeles seemingly sprayed with water

    02:06

  • Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old

    00:45

  • Woman says Panera’s Charged Lemonade caused permanent heart problems

    01:29

  • N.Y. midwife falsified thousands of vaccine records

    02:01

  • Suspect arrested in series of New York stabbings

    01:47

  • Downed Oregon power lines from winter storm kill three people

    01:26

  • Massachusetts man receives life sentence in fatal road rage attack

    01:25

  • 9-year-old boy killed by school bus in Florida

    01:36

  • Winter flight delays in U.S. lead to lost baggage nationwide

    01:15

  • Cold-stunned sea turtles find refuge at Texas rescue facility

    01:33

  • Mother of Club Q victim expresses shock that shooter is pleading not guilty

    01:52

  • Florida rescue organization races to find indoor dog shelters amid cold

    01:10

  • Washington state officers acquitted in death of Manuel Ellis resign

    01:40

  • Jurors from Murdaugh murder trial to testify at jury tampering hearing

    02:03

  • Missing Missouri residents allegedly tied to 'spiritual cult'

    01:40

  • 4 killed, 1 critically injured in Arizona hot air balloon crash

    02:07

  • Philadelphia police investigate vandalism at Holocaust memorial

    02:01

NBC News Channel

Outrage after bodycam video released of Las Vegas student slammed to ground

03:04

The bodycam video was released showing a Las Vegas police officer slamming a high school student to the ground and putting a knee on their back. The video's release comes nearly a year after the incident took place when officers detained two students. KSNV's Tiffany Lane reports.Jan. 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Outrage after bodycam video released of Las Vegas student slammed to ground

    03:04
  • UP NEXT

    Dog helps Michigan police rescue owner from icy lake

    02:51

  • Florida state attorney seeks death penalty for man charged with killing wife

    01:28

  • Video shows homeless person in Los Angeles seemingly sprayed with water

    02:06

  • Oregon teen explains why she risked her life to save a 9-month-old

    00:45

  • Woman says Panera’s Charged Lemonade caused permanent heart problems

    01:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All