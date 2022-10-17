IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Bodycam video released of suspect firing at Connecticut police, killing 2 officers

00:58

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released police bodycam footage of a shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and a third injured. A suspect fired 80 rounds of ammunition using an AR-15-styled rifle before Officer Alec Iurato shot and killed him, use of deadly force the office says was justified. WVIT's Matt Austin reports.Oct. 17, 2022

