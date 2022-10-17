Bodycam video released of suspect firing at Connecticut police, killing 2 officers

- UP NEXT
'I stand before you as a grieving mother'04:31
4 arrested in connection with plot to kill police in Louisiana02:56
Tapes Suggest Officer Mistook Philando Castile for Robbery Suspect02:17
'It's hard being a black man in this city’03:24
Hundreds of 'Black Lives Matter' Protesters Arrested Across U.S.02:18
Trauma surgeon: This killing has to stop01:55
Diamond Reynolds: Officer's 'energy was off'06:22
DeRay McKesson: We shouldn't have to protest09:44
Black Lives Matter movement looks ahead03:14
Protests against police continue; more on Dallas sniper revealed02:49
SWAT Teams Break Up Front Yard Protest in Baton Rouge00:51
Hundreds Arrested as St. Paul, Baton Rouge Protesters Turn Violent02:56
What's ahead for Black Lives Matter?06:18
Black gun owners concerned over police shootings05:22
What’s the impact of the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile videos?03:37
Black Lives Matter protests planned across the US00:22
'No Justice, No Peace': Americans Protest In the Streets02:18
How the nation is responding to this week’s shootings10:20
Police Departments Across Country Remain on Edge Following Dallas Ambush02:17
Nation Calls for Action After Attacks, But Why Do They Continue?02:12
