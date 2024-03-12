IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bodycam video shows California deputy fatally shoot autistic teen
March 12, 202402:11
Bodycam video shows California deputy fatally shoot autistic teen

02:11

Bodycam footage shows an autistic 15-year-old approaching deputies with a garden tool before he was fatally shot. KNBC's Tracey Leong reports.March 12, 2024

