Bodycam video shows police detaining 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler
02:52
"Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler was briefly detained by police in Atlanta in January after he was mistaken for a bank robber, video footage released by Atlanta police on Wednesday showed.March 10, 2022
