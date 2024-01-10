IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Trump promotes birther conspiracy about Nikki Haley, U.S. and U.K. repel largest Houthi attack yet, and winter storms batter much of the country

  • Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported

    Boeing’s president and CEO acknowledges 'our mistake' during company Town Hall

    Minnesota swears in first all women-led city council

  • Mark Ruffalo apologizes after reposting false images of Trump on Epstein's plane

  • Field drug tests wrongfully implicate tens of thousands of Americans every year, study finds

  • United and Alaska find more loose parts of Boeing planes after mid-flight incident

  • Monster storm system sparks deadly tornado outbreak in Gulf Coast and Southeast

  • Special Report: Defense Secy. Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • Deceased suspect named in Virginia's Colonial Parkway murders

  • Michigan Wolverines fans celebrate after winning college football championship

  • House Republicans call for Hunter Biden to be held in contempt of Congress

  • Major storm on the move to bring blizzards, tornadoes across the US

  • ‘Thank you, Bob’: Meet the teacher who found the missing Alaska Airlines plane piece

  • Email unsealed in Epstein documents alleges sex tapes of prominent men

  • Video shows rescue of woman who was trapped in car down California cliff

  • Family-owned Compton bakery reopens after being ransacked by dozens of thieves

  • Driver crashes into White House gates, taken into custody

  • Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

  • Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting

Boeing’s president and CEO acknowledges 'our mistake' during company Town Hall

Dave Calhoun said Boeing was working to assist the National Transportation Safety Board in figuring out the cause of the mishap which snapped off the door plug of a nearly full 737 Max 9 on Friday, leaving a large hole.Jan. 10, 2024

