IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims

    01:35

  • Biden admin. asks SCOTUS to vacate student loan debt injunction

    00:34

  • Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’

    01:48

  • Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast

    03:32

  • Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme

    01:57

  • Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack

    01:30

  • New app aims to aid pregnant woman struggling with anxiety

    03:17

  • What's expected to happen during Democrat's lame duck session

    01:15

  • Watch: Crews race to rescue woman trapped under burning car

    00:53

  • Las Vegas teen allegedly held captive for nearly a year

    01:03

  • Deaths of five Phoenix family members investigated as homicide

    01:32

  • Texas parents charged after boy found dead in washing machine

    01:27

  • GLAAD condemns Candance Cameron Bure’s ‘dangerous’ comments on ‘traditional marriage’

    04:12

  • National feminist organizations voice support for Amber Heard in open letter

    03:37

  • FBI, DHS, social media companies not addressing rising terror threat, Senate report says

    03:22

  • Republicans win control of the House after midterm elections

    06:28

  • Watch: Central Michigan, Western Michigan football game in whiteout conditions

    00:45

  • House fire kills four children, injures two people in northern Iowa

    01:45

  • Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in killing of 6 at Wisconsin parade

    01:46

  • Video appears to show 2 Idaho students hours before they were found dead

    01:24

NBC News Channel

Boise State students hold vigil for Idaho students found murdered

01:13

Students at Boise State University held a candlelight vigil for the four University of Idaho students found dead in Moscow, Idaho.Nov. 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims

    01:35

  • Biden admin. asks SCOTUS to vacate student loan debt injunction

    00:34

  • Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’

    01:48

  • Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast

    03:32

  • Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme

    01:57

  • Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack

    01:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All