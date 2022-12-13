IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bolsonaro supporters torch vehicles, clash with police in Brasília

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly protests in Peru follow ouster of President Pedro Castillo

    01:00

  • Peruvian president impeached, detained following attempt to dissolve Congress

    02:42

  • Argentine vice president sentenced to six years for fraud charges

    02:50

  • Rescuers search for survivors after deadly mudslide in Colombia

    01:05

  • Peru's president faces third impeachment attempt

    02:30

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro challenges presidential election loss

    02:09

  • Inside joint effort between U.S., Colombia law enforcement to combat cartels

    05:18

  • Inside U.S. mission aiding Colombia in fight against cartels

    04:34

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro tells protesters to lift blockades

    01:04

  • Nationwide protests spark in Brazil after historic presidential election

    03:30

  • Bolsonaro: ‘I’ve always played inside the constitution’s limits’

    01:13

  • Brazilian truckers create multiple blockades in support of Bolsonaro

    00:58

  • Leftist Lula da Silva wins tight Brazilian presidential election

    03:55

  • Polarized Brazilian elections roiled with misinformation

    03:50

  • Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate

    00:59

  • Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap

    03:08

  • Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff

    04:45

  • Why Brazil’s Presidential Race Matters in the U.S.

    10:00

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro forces runoff against Lula in presidential election

    00:46

NBC News

Bolsonaro supporters torch vehicles, clash with police in Brasília

00:38

Supporters of outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro clashed with police on Monday, setting fire to several vehicles in the capital Brasília.Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Bolsonaro supporters torch vehicles, clash with police in Brasília

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Deadly protests in Peru follow ouster of President Pedro Castillo

    01:00

  • Peruvian president impeached, detained following attempt to dissolve Congress

    02:42

  • Argentine vice president sentenced to six years for fraud charges

    02:50

  • Rescuers search for survivors after deadly mudslide in Colombia

    01:05

  • Peru's president faces third impeachment attempt

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All