Bolton and Netanyahu reinforce Israeli security in the region

Bolton and Netanyahu reinforce Israeli security in the region01:03
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s and President Trump’s leadership, the U.S. and Israel share the best relationship in their history. Netanyahu also stressed the importance of Israeli control of the Golan Heights to the security of the region.
NASA celebrates as spacecraft passes icy object 4 billion miles from Earth01:01
Death toll passes 420 in Indonesian tsunami01:18
Gatwick Airport drone operators still at large, police say00:33
Attorneys for Guatemalan girl call for independent investigation01:04
Turkish FM: Trump working on extraditing exiled Turkish cleric01:44
Sarah Kendzior: It's pathetic that NRA, Republicans are this easily manipulated, complicit05:10