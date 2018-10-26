Hear what Trump said during campaign rally attended by bomb suspect

Bomb suspect heard Trump claim media was ‘at war’ with campaign during 2016 rally speech
The man charged in connection to the series of bombs delivered to top Democrats and CNN’s New York City headquarters, Cesar Sayoc Jr., attended a rally for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in October 2016. He posted photos on social media from the rally in West Palm Beach, Florida. At the rally, Sayoc heard Trump claim the media was “at war” with his campaign and that “nothing at all is out of bounds” for their tactics to influence the election in opponent Hillary Clinton’s favor.
Watch bomb suspect’s van, covered in pro-Trump stickers, towed away01:28
Hear what Trump said during campaign rally attended by bomb suspect01:12
Social media footprint sheds new light on Cesar Sayoc Jr.03:39
Fmr. ATF Special Agent: ‘On 10 unexploded bombs, that’s going to be a fingerprint party’06:06
Arrested pipe bomb suspect named as Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida02:09
Suspect arrested, will be charged in connection with pipe bombs05:32