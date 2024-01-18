IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting

    05:21

  • American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter

    04:25

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

    01:14

  • Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out

    01:19

  • Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages

    02:11

  • Heavy bombing in Gaza causes residents to flee

    00:54

  • War in Gaza takes heavy toll on children

    02:14

  • Iran carries out missile attack in Iraq targeting alleged Israeli ‘spy headquarters’

    04:37

  • New details on 4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas

    02:15

  • Israel-Hamas war hits 100 days, Netanyahu vows to keep fighting

    02:11

  • Israel-Hamas war reaches grim milestone of 100 days

    01:31

  • U.K. foreign secretary David Cameron on strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

    01:55

  • Israel marks 100 days since beginning of war with Hamas

    01:37

  • Thousands gather in Washington, D.C. in support of Gaza

    02:16

  • 'They don't deserve this': Thousands rally in U.S. in support of Gaza

    02:40

  • Palestinians say Israeli soldiers using heavy-handed tactics in West Bank

    01:54

  • Thousands protest U.S. missile strikes in Yemen

    01:14

NBC News

At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

01:30

At least 16 people were killed in an overnight bombardment of a house in Gaza's southernmost town of Rafah, eyewitnesses said.Jan. 18, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Families of Americans held in Gaza pressure Congress for action

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    At least 16 killed, including several children, by a bombardment on a house in Rafah, Gaza

    01:30
  • UP NEXT

    Palestinian-American survivors speaks out on Vermont shooting

    05:21

  • American hostage held by Hamas misses birth of daughter

    04:25

  • Palestinian American college student paralyzed in Vermont shooting speaks out for the first time

    02:43

  • Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

    01:14
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All