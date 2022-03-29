Bombed Mariupol theater shown on Russian state TV

Russian state broadcaster RTR showed video Monday of what it said was the interior of the Mariupol drama theater, which was bombed on March 16 while sheltering civilians. Russia denies the bombing, accusing the Azov Battalion, a volunteer regiment of Ukraine's National Guard that contains far-right extremists, of blowing up the building.March 29, 2022
