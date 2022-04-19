IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    Bombings kill several at school in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine

    05:57

  • Shanghai authorities ramp up testing to eliminate Covid-19 transmission

    00:45

  • Plumes of smoke rise over Mariupol steel plant as Ukrainian soldiers hold out

    00:40

  • Israeli air strikes hit Gaza Strip

    01:14

  • Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends

    04:15

  • Mangroves have 'superpowers' against climate change. Scientists are racing to save them.

    02:18

  • Ukrainians desperately searching for missing loved ones

    01:59

  • NBC News investigates how 'Russian Gatsby' moved his billions 

    02:52

  • Ukrainian woman mourns as her father lies dead on Kharkiv street after Russian shelling

    01:23

  • Rioters in Sweden pelt police with rocks and petrol bombs

    00:56

  • Dozens missing as South Africa floods death toll climbs above 400

    00:56

  • At least seven killed in Russian missile strike in Lviv, Ukraine

    00:37

  • Watch: Russian missiles strike Lviv during NBC News interview

    00:58

  • Russian-backed separatist forces close in on Mariupol

    00:52

  • 14th-century sarcophagus found during Notre Dame renovation

    01:45

  • Ukrainian Orthodox Christians mark Palm Sunday in town scarred by Russian atrocities

    01:32

  • Pope Francis uses Easter message to denounce war in Ukraine

    01:36

  • Photographing the war in Ukraine

    08:26

NBC News

Bombings kill several at school in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood

01:01

Bombings at a school and education center in a mostly Shiite neighborhood of Kabul killed several people. The area has previously been targeted by Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate.April 19, 2022

  • Can Ukraine’s military hold off Russia’s offensive in the Donbas region?

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    Bombings kill several at school in Kabul’s Shiite neighborhood

    01:01
  • UP NEXT

    Russia launches renewed ground attack in eastern Ukraine

    05:57

  • Shanghai authorities ramp up testing to eliminate Covid-19 transmission

    00:45

  • Plumes of smoke rise over Mariupol steel plant as Ukrainian soldiers hold out

    00:40

  • Israeli air strikes hit Gaza Strip

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All