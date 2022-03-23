IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Booker brings Jackson to tears expressing significance of nomination
Booker brings Jackson to tears expressing significance of nomination03:08
During Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) brought Jackson to tears expressing the significance of her nomination as a Black woman.March 23, 2022
Booker brings Jackson to tears expressing significance of nomination
