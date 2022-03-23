IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Booker brings Jackson to tears expressing significance of nomination

    Judge Jackson: ‘What I regret’ is focus on ‘small subset’ of sentences during my hearing 

  • Sasse warns 'jackassery' for on-camera moments in Congress could happen in Supreme Court

  • Cruz and Durbin clash over questioning of Judge Jackson: 'You won't allow her to answer'

  • Judge Jackson: ‘Intermediate scrutiny’ applies to gender discrimination cases

  • Judge Jackson discusses importance of Supreme Court justices writing dissenting opinions

  • Cornyn questions Judge Jackson on abortion, 'viability' of a fetus

  • Graham presses Judge Jackson over handling of Kavanaugh confirmation process

  • 'The internet is feeding the beast': Graham directly addresses child porn offenders

  • Graham accuses Judge Jackson of 'activism' in previous ruling on expedited removal

  • Judge Jackson outlines factors considered when asked to 'revisit a precedent'

  • Durbin fact checks Cornyn’s ‘war criminals’ allegations 

  • Tillis asks Judge Jackson if 'compassion could lead to bad results' in sentencing

  • Tillis warns against 'packing the court' during Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing

  • Ossoff asks Jackson view on how Supreme Court should seek technical expertise

  • Durbin criticizes some questioning of Judge Jackson as 'testing ground for conspiracy theories'

  • Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion

  • Sen. Hawley questions Judge Jackson’s discretion, judgment

  • Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination

  • Judge Jackson does not directly compare herself to any justice: 'What I have is a record'

Booker brings Jackson to tears expressing significance of nomination

During Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) brought Jackson to tears expressing the significance of her nomination as a Black woman.March 23, 2022

