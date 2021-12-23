Books, coin, and cloth envelope found in Robert E. Lee statue time capsule

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Books, coin, and cloth envelope found in Robert E. Lee statue time capsule01:47
UP NEXT
Western states brace for up to 10 feet of snow as winter storm rolls in01:46
House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot03:29
Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise03:47
Four injured in refinery fire at Baytown, Texas00:32
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia01:19
Texas police search for missing 3-year-old Afghan refugee02:42
Officials confirm seven people died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Minnesota home05:13
Growing outrage over truck driver’s 110-year sentence in deadly collision01:30
How flight crews prep planes with no time to waste during travel rush02:11
California governor announces all health care workers required to get booster shot01:31
Kentucky police recommend additional training, tracking of warrants after Breonna Taylor shooting01:41
Billionaire resigns from Mormon church00:24
Multiple agencies searching for missing 3-year-old San Antonio girl last seen on playground01:13
Former Russian model Julia Lemigova reflects on being the first openly gay woman in ‘Real Housewives’ franchise04:01
Colorado finds success in testing protocols by providing free home Covid tests04:06
How surging Covid cases, hospitalizations are impacting health care workers03:48
Biden urges Covid vaccinations and testing, says U.S. is ‘prepared’ for case surge04:36
U.S. cities scramble to boost testing capacity ahead of the holidays03:30
Christmas house lights - and crowds - return to Dyker Heights01:34
Books, coin, and cloth envelope found in Robert E. Lee statue time capsule01:47
Historians with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources say there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the capsule. WWBT's Desiree Montilla reports.Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
Books, coin, and cloth envelope found in Robert E. Lee statue time capsule01:47
UP NEXT
Western states brace for up to 10 feet of snow as winter storm rolls in01:46
House committee calls on Rep. Jim Jordan to provide information on Jan. 6 Capitol riot03:29
Omicron cases detected in all 50 states as hospitalizations rise03:47
Four injured in refinery fire at Baytown, Texas00:32
1887 time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee monument in Virginia01:19