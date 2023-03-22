IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Boris Johnson denies lying to Parliament over ‘partygate’ scandal

Boris Johnson denies lying to Parliament over 'partygate' scandal

The former U.K. Prime Minister faces suspension from Parliament if the investigating committee concludes he knowingly misled lawmakers about Downing Street parties that contravened Covid lockdown rules.March 22, 2023

