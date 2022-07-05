Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying

- Now Playing
Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying02:07
- UP NEXT
Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal00:53
U.S. finds Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ‘likely’ killed by Israeli troops02:55
Days of torrential rain create fourth flooding in 16 months for Sydney, Australia00:57
Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says03:08
'There is shooting': Father recalls phone conversation with daughter inside Copenhagen mall00:55
Extreme weather thwarts ship rescue, creates flooding in Australia00:54
Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk01:07
At least 3 dead, 3 critically injured in Copenhagen mall shooting00:48
Italian glacier collapses down mountain killing several people01:09
London celebrates 50 years of Pride01:40
Deadly earthquake reduces buildings to rubble in Iran00:57
Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea01:04
Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space05:13
Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians01:32
WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today02:09
Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control04:49
Gay couples in Switzerland marry after same-sex unions legalized01:39
At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine05:11
Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru00:27
- Now Playing
Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying02:07
- UP NEXT
Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal00:53
U.S. finds Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ‘likely’ killed by Israeli troops02:55
Days of torrential rain create fourth flooding in 16 months for Sydney, Australia00:57
Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says03:08
'There is shooting': Father recalls phone conversation with daughter inside Copenhagen mall00:55
Play All