IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal

    00:53

  • U.S. finds Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ‘likely’ killed by Israeli troops

    02:55

  • Days of torrential rain create fourth flooding in 16 months for Sydney, Australia

    00:57

  • Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says

    03:08

  • 'There is shooting': Father recalls phone conversation with daughter inside Copenhagen mall

    00:55

  • Extreme weather thwarts ship rescue, creates flooding in Australia

    00:54

  • Zelenskyy acknowledges Ukrainian troops retreat from Lysychansk

    01:07

  • At least 3 dead, 3 critically injured in Copenhagen mall shooting

    00:48

  • Italian glacier collapses down mountain killing several people

    01:09

  • London celebrates 50 years of Pride

    01:40

  • Deadly earthquake reduces buildings to rubble in Iran

    00:57

  • Watch: Dramatic rescue as ship sinks in South China Sea

    01:04

  • Researchers are working to grow fruits and vegetables in space

    05:13

  • Russian missiles strike in Ukraine kills at least 21 civilians

    01:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner on trial in Moscow today

    02:09

  • Ukrainian prisoners of war detail life under Russian control

    04:49

  • Gay couples in Switzerland marry after same-sex unions legalized

    01:39

  • At least 19 killed, dozens injured after Russian missiles hit residential area in Ukraine

    05:11

  • Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru

    00:27

NBC News

Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying

02:07

Downing Street issued statements saying the prime minister had been unaware of allegations of sexual misconduct against a colleague he promoted. According to a senior civil servant, “The original No. 10 line is not true, and the modification is still not accurate.”July 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying

    02:07
  • UP NEXT

    Embattled city of Lysychansk lies wrecked, silent after Ukrainian withdrawal

    00:53

  • U.S. finds Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ‘likely’ killed by Israeli troops

    02:55

  • Days of torrential rain create fourth flooding in 16 months for Sydney, Australia

    00:57

  • Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. says

    03:08

  • 'There is shooting': Father recalls phone conversation with daughter inside Copenhagen mall

    00:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All