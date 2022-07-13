IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

‘Either shut up or get out!’: Speaker loses cool as Boris Johnson heckled in U.K. Parliament

01:49

In possibly his final appearance as leader at prime minister’s questions, Boris Johnson was jeered to such an extent that House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle lost his temper and ordered two MPs from Scotland’s pro-independence Alba Party to be escorted from the chamber, leading to their likely suspension from Parliament.July 13, 2022

