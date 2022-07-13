‘Either shut up or get out!’: Speaker loses cool as Boris Johnson heckled in U.K. Parliament

- UP NEXT
LeBron James criticizes efforts to free Brittney Griner00:21
Hong Kong to require people to wear tracking bracelets during Covid-19 quarantine00:20
Euro reaches equal value to dollar for first time in 20 years00:24
At least five injured during Pamplona’s San Fermin running of the bulls00:52
Biden heads to Middle East amid pressure to lower gas prices01:08
Firefighters battle wildfires amid heat wave in Portugal00:59
Protesters storm Sri Lankan prime minister’s office after president flees country01:12
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down new telescope images released by NASA04:35
Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition depot causes massive blast00:44
World population projected to reach 8 billion in November, U.N. says01:37
Watch: British tourist survives avalanche in Kyrgyzstan00:45
Mourners pay respects to Shinzo Abe ahead of private funeral01:01
Hadron collider scientists discover three subatomic particles never seen before07:31
Protestors remain in prison one year after largest Cuban protest in decades05:48
Sri Lanka's president and prime minister to resign after sweeping protests02:42
Wake for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe being held at Tokyo temple01:41
Russian military strikes another apartment building in Ukraine01:29
Vertical farming provides alternative way to grow produce05:27
Watch: Zookeepers keep elephants cool with high-powered hose amid British heat wave00:48
Food, medicine shortages remain in Cuba one year after massive protests03:34
- UP NEXT
LeBron James criticizes efforts to free Brittney Griner00:21
Hong Kong to require people to wear tracking bracelets during Covid-19 quarantine00:20
Euro reaches equal value to dollar for first time in 20 years00:24
At least five injured during Pamplona’s San Fermin running of the bulls00:52
Biden heads to Middle East amid pressure to lower gas prices01:08
Firefighters battle wildfires amid heat wave in Portugal00:59
Play All