Boris Johnson ramps up U.K. booster program ahead of omicron ‘tidal wave’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was no doubt that a "tidal wave of omicron" would hit the U.K. He added that everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance to get their booster before the New Year, moving up that goal by a month. Meanwhile, British scientists raised the coronavirus threat level to 4, the second-highest on the scale.Dec. 12, 2021
