IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: Boris Johnson's wife holds baby daughter Romy as he announces his resignation

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pamplona's running of the bulls resumes after two-year Covid break

    00:47

  • Boris Johnson's decline from zip line bravado to resignation

    01:48

  • ‘We admire you and we are with you’: Irish prime minister’s warm words on trip to Kyiv

    01:42

  • U.K. Prime Minister Johnson faces lawmakers after mass resignations from his Cabinet

    01:10

  • Pamplona's San Fermin fiesta returns with a bang after Covid cancellation

    00:52

  • At least seven dead in Italian avalanche, more hikers still missing

    02:24

  • Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying

    02:07

  • 'There is shooting': Father recalls phone conversation with daughter inside Copenhagen mall

    00:55

  • London celebrates 50 years of Pride

    01:40

  • Ukrainian troops in U.K. receive training in multiple launch rocket systems

    01:00

  • NATO chief: ‘Ukraine can count on us for as long as it takes’

    01:19

  • 8-year-old boy missing for eight days found alive in drainage canal

    01:14

  • Biden, NATO pledge additional troops to Eastern Europe amid war in Ukraine

    03:19

  • Biden pledges greater defense commitment to Europe in wake of Russian invasion

    00:59

  • 101-year-old former Nazi guard sentenced for role in concentration camp murders

    01:19

  • Turkey agrees path for Finland and Sweden to join NATO

    01:22

  • World leaders react to Roe v. Wade ruling amid G-7 summit on war in Ukraine

    04:35

  • ‘Prove that freedom always wins’: Zelenskyy’s message to Glastonbury Festival

    01:38

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

NBC News

Watch: Boris Johnson's wife holds baby daughter Romy as he announces his resignation

00:34

Carrie Johnson, the British prime minister's wife, cradled their baby daughter Romy as she joined staff and friends in listening to Boris Johnson's resignation speech.July 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Boris Johnson's wife holds baby daughter Romy as he announces his resignation

    00:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pamplona's running of the bulls resumes after two-year Covid break

    00:47

  • Boris Johnson's decline from zip line bravado to resignation

    01:48

  • ‘We admire you and we are with you’: Irish prime minister’s warm words on trip to Kyiv

    01:42

  • U.K. Prime Minister Johnson faces lawmakers after mass resignations from his Cabinet

    01:10

  • Pamplona's San Fermin fiesta returns with a bang after Covid cancellation

    00:52

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All