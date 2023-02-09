IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Boston mayor names Reparations Task Force

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Atlanta police release body camera footage of 'Cop City' shooting

    01:16

  • Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog

    01:08

  • New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting

    02:32

  • Colorado 12-year-old inside stolen car killed in shootout

    01:28

  • Three Massachusetts family members found shot to death

    01:23

  • Missing N.J. kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave

    01:32

  • Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31

  • Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon

    04:20

  • Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address

    03:29

  • Possible tornado reported in Louisiana

    01:26

  • California running out of time to compensate sterilization victims, advocates say 

    03:56

  • Bomb threat interrupts Alex Murdaugh's murder trial

    02:08

  • Romney tells Santos he does not belong in Congress

    03:26

  • TikTok de-influencing trend calls on users to buy less

    04:21

  • Kid reporter surprised with Super Bowl tickets

    02:20

  • Eye drops recall sparks alarm as doctors see infections linked to a dangerous bacteria

    01:49

  • Woman charged with threatening St. Louis family with racist rants and breaking into home

    02:00

  • Disney laying off 7,000 workers as part of restructuring plan

    00:30

  • Bomb threat cleared in courthouse for Murdaugh trial

    02:59

NBC News Channel

Boston mayor names Reparations Task Force

01:28

The ten member team will focus on long-standing racial inequities that can be traced back to slavery. WBTS' John Moroney reports.Feb. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Boston mayor names Reparations Task Force

    01:28
  • UP NEXT

    Atlanta police release body camera footage of 'Cop City' shooting

    01:16

  • Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog

    01:08

  • New Jersey city councilman, gunman dead in workplace shooting

    02:32

  • Colorado 12-year-old inside stolen car killed in shootout

    01:28

  • Three Massachusetts family members found shot to death

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All