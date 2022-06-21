IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Bowers details rebuke against family while daughter was terminally ill

02:36

Arizona's House Speaker Russell Bowers described to the House's Jan. 6 committee how crowds routinely visited his house following the 2020 election to protest his decision to not declare the election rigged, all while his daughter was terminally ill.  June 21, 2022

