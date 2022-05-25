Boyfriend of Texas suspect’s mother speaks out on shooting

- UP NEXT
Beto O'Rourke: 'Now is the time to stop the next shooting'01:12
Texas Gov. Abbott: Government must 'do a better job' to address mental health01:17
'Nothing has changed': Broward County sheriff calls for action after school shooting in Texas01:35
Kate Moss: Johnny Depp ‘never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs’02:31
Indiana pastor confesses to past 'adultery' with 16-year-old03:37
Biden to sign executive order on police reform two years after George Floyd’s death04:26
Indian students hold candlelit vigil for Texas school shooting victims00:37
Investigation into deadly Texas school shooting underway04:36
Breaking down Georgia’s primary governor, Senate election results04:13
Texas school shooting reignites lawmakers’ debate over gun control05:38
Ukraine's president sends condolences over Texas elementary school shooting00:38
Pope Francis ‘heartbroken’ by Texas school shooting, calls for gun control00:54
Uvalde's community comes together after Robb Elementary School mass shooting01:08
Parts of India, Brazil and South Africa ravaged by wave of recent flooding01:50
Texas DPS: 19 students, 2 teachers killed in school shooting01:10
'Enough': Steve Kerr reacts to Texas shooting, calls on Washington to pass background checks00:56
Spouse of Robb Elementary School worker brought wife flowers before hearing gunshots00:40
'Why do we keep letting this happen?': Biden speaks after Texas school shooting07:01
Authorities identify 18-year-old suspect in Texas elementary school shooting07:10
White House lowers flags to half-staff honoring Texas school shooting victims01:30
