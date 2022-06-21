IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56
  • Now Playing

    Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Raffensperger says widowed daughter-in-law’s home broken into by Trump followers

    01:53

  • Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'

    09:06

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

  • Arizona House speaker: Giuliani admitted he had fraud theories, 'we just don't have the evidence'

    00:32

  • Committee presents video evidence Trump pressured state officials to change election results

    09:31

  • Schiff: Trump's election lies were 'dangerous cancer' on American politics

    01:21

  • Jan. 6 committee to highlight Trump’s pressure on state voting

    02:17

  • Jan. 6th committee will subpoena Ginni Thomas, Rep. Pascrell says

    01:14

  • MTP Compressed: Jan. 6 committee continues investigation as U.S. faces ‘likely’ recession

    02:59

  • Full Panel: Jan. 6th Committee presenting 'effective' criminal referral

    07:40

  • Jan. 6 videos show Trump's pressure campaign as Pence's life was in danger

    04:47

  • Full Raskin: Jan. 6 committee's job is to stop 'obsessive narcissistic' people

    13:54

  • Chuck Todd on the possibility of Trump facing criminal charges

    02:18

  • Will Trump, advisors face criminal charges for activity on Jan. 6th?

    01:27

  • Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference

    03:19

  • Fmr. Trump adviser Peter Navarro introduces legal team after not guilty plea in federal court

    02:36

  • Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's pressure on Pence to overturn election

    03:04

NBC News

Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

02:15

Former President Trump claimed that there were close to 5,000 dead people that voted in the 2020 election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger disputed that claim and said every allegation of voter fraud was checked “to make sure” that “numbers were accurate.” Raffensperger said a total of four dead people were found to have voted.June 21, 2022

  • Former Georgia elections worker says her life was ruined after 2020 election

    07:56
  • Now Playing

    Raffensperger says: Total of 4 dead people voted, not 5,000 as Trump claimed 

    02:15
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Raffensperger says widowed daughter-in-law’s home broken into by Trump followers

    01:53

  • Georgia election official: Combatting Trump's election fraud claims was 'frustrating'

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video on plans for 'fake electors'

    09:06

  • New video shows so-called QAnon Shaman at Arizona House protest ahead of Jan. 6

    01:15

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All