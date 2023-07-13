IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Watch: Kosovo parliament session descends into fistfight

Watch: Kosovo parliament session descends into fistfight

With tensions running high after recent Albanian-Serb clashes in the north of the country, a picture of Prime Minister Albin Kurti with a lying Pinocchio nose sparked confrontation and then a brawl between government and opposition lawmakers in Kosovo's parliament.July 13, 2023

    Watch: Kosovo parliament session descends into fistfight

