IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mag-6.2 quake rattles North California coast

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial

    01:38

  • New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise

    02:52

  • Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth

    03:34

  • Dozens test positive for Covid aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as ship returns to Miami

    01:36

  • Colorado activist works to raise awareness of missing LGBTQ people: 'No one really cares. And that's an injustice.'

    01:51

  • What happens if you’re exposed to Covid and can’t find a test?

    04:00

  • Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to testify ahead of closing arguments in sex trafficking trial

    02:44

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares state of emergency to fight crime, overdose deaths

    02:17

  • What is behind the wide-ranging costs of ER visits?

    05:03

  • DEA seized 15,000 pounds of Fentanyl this year

    02:25

  • Crews uncover potential 1887 time capsule in Robert E. Lee statue pedestal

    00:41

  • Actor Chris Noth facing additional misconduct accusations

    02:27

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not take stand in trial

    03:15

  • City devastated by past tornado offers recovery roadmap

    01:49

  • Former officer Kim Potter testifies in trial over killing of Daunte Wright

    02:00

  • Airlines push for criminal prosecution of unruly passengers

    03:17

  • 'Shopping cart killer' victims' remains found in Virginia

    02:09

  • Ghislaine Maxwell will not testify in her sex trafficking trial

    02:48

NBC News

Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport

00:50

Travelers clashed with police officers after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport Monday night, authorities said. Two people were taken into custody.Dec. 21, 2021

  • Mag-6.2 quake rattles North California coast

    00:33
  • Now Playing

    Brawl breaks out at Miami International Airport

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    Jury hears closing arguments in Kim Potter trial

    01:38

  • New restrictions and cancellations as Covid cases rise

    02:52

  • Lion House offers safe haven to homeless LGBTQ youth

    03:34

  • Dozens test positive for Covid aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as ship returns to Miami

    01:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All