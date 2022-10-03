IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brazil's Bolsonaro forces runoff against Lula in presidential election

Brazil's top two presidential candidates, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and President Jair Bolsonaro, will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright on Sunday.Oct. 3, 2022

