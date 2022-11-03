IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brazil's Bolsonaro tells protesters to lift blockades

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Nationwide protests spark in Brazil after historic presidential election

    03:30

  • Bolsonaro: ‘I’ve always played inside the constitution’s limits’

    01:13

  • Brazilian truckers create multiple blockades in support of Bolsonaro

    00:58

  • Leftist Lula da Silva wins tight Brazilian presidential election

    03:55

  • Polarized Brazilian elections roiled with misinformation

    03:50

  • Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate

    00:59

  • Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap

    03:08

  • Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff

    04:45

  • Why Brazil’s Presidential Race Matters in the U.S.

    10:00

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro forces runoff against Lula in presidential election

    00:46

  • Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

    07:56

  • Watch as glacier calves in Chile

    01:19

  • Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship

    04:21

  • Chilean voters reject leftist constitution

    03:42

  • Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution

    01:08

  • Cost of coffee rises due to extreme weather in Brazil

    02:52

  • Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery

    01:05

  • Caravan of Venezuelan migrants heads north through Mexico

    00:50

  • Artist creates giant symbol of togetherness on Rio's Copacabana beach

    00:35

NBC News

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells protesters to lift blockades

01:04

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday called for his supporters to end protests across the country following his election loss to former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.Nov. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brazil's Bolsonaro tells protesters to lift blockades

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Nationwide protests spark in Brazil after historic presidential election

    03:30

  • Bolsonaro: ‘I’ve always played inside the constitution’s limits’

    01:13

  • Brazilian truckers create multiple blockades in support of Bolsonaro

    00:58

  • Leftist Lula da Silva wins tight Brazilian presidential election

    03:55

  • Polarized Brazilian elections roiled with misinformation

    03:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All