IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brazilian police recover stolen paintings worth more than $140 million

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic

    01:28

  • Taiwan residents downplay China military drills amid rising tensions

    01:28

  • Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 10

    02:03

  • How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

    03:20

  • DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton

    01:10

  • World economy grapples with rising inflation

    04:03

  • ‘None of this is true’: Italy’s far-right leader accuses media of scaremongering

    01:10

  • Watch: Wildfires rage out of control in southwest France

    01:03

  • Video shows burned and damaged cars after explosions at Russia airbase in Crimea

    00:50

  • Early count shows tight Kenyan presidential election amid low voter turnout

    01:02

  • Stranded beluga whale dies after being removed from France’s River Seine

    00:50

  • Colombia swears in first-ever leftist president

    02:57

  • Top U.S. generals take issue with Russian satellite near U.S. orbit

    02:42

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

    01:11

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

  • Fourth tanker catches fire at oil storage facility, jeopardizes Cuba's electrical system

    01:47

  • Three Palestinian militants killed in West Bank days after Gaza ceasefire

    01:20

  • Nancy Pelosi talks Trump FBI raid, Taiwan trip, midterm elections

    12:19

  • U.S. to return 30 stolen ancient artifacts to Cambodia

    01:32

NBC News

Brazilian police recover stolen paintings worth more than $140 million

00:58

Police in Rio de Janeiro have arrested several people accused of stealing 16 artworks worth more than $140 million after finding some of the works stashed underneath a bed. The paintings were stolen from an 82-year-old widow, whose daughter, along with an accomplice acting as a psychic, claimed the paintings were cursed before stealing them.Aug. 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brazilian police recover stolen paintings worth more than $140 million

    00:58
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea’s Kim Jong Un declares victory over Covid pandemic

    01:28

  • Taiwan residents downplay China military drills amid rising tensions

    01:28

  • Heavy rainfall in South Korea kills at least 10

    02:03

  • How Ukrainian children navigate growing up in war zone

    03:20

  • DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton

    01:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All