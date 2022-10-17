Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate

- Now Playing
Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate00:59
- UP NEXT
Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap03:08
Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff04:45
Why Brazil’s Presidential Race Matters in the U.S.10:00
Brazil's Bolsonaro forces runoff against Lula in presidential election00:46
Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru07:56
Watch as glacier calves in Chile01:19
Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship04:21
Chilean voters reject leftist constitution03:42
Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution01:08
Cost of coffee rises due to extreme weather in Brazil02:52
Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery01:05
Caravan of Venezuelan migrants heads north through Mexico00:50
Artist creates giant symbol of togetherness on Rio's Copacabana beach00:35
Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru00:27
Stinky toxic foam engulfs homes in Colombian city00:57
Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border03:22
At least 4 dead, hundreds injured after Colombian bullfighting arena collapsed02:48
Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices02:40
Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president03:03
- Now Playing
Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate00:59
- UP NEXT
Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap03:08
Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff04:45
Why Brazil’s Presidential Race Matters in the U.S.10:00
Brazil's Bolsonaro forces runoff against Lula in presidential election00:46
Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru07:56
Play All