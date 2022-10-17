IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap

    03:08

  • Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff

    04:45

  • Why Brazil’s Presidential Race Matters in the U.S.

    10:00

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro forces runoff against Lula in presidential election

    00:46

  • Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

    07:56

  • Watch as glacier calves in Chile

    01:19

  • Queen Elizabeth and the Americas: A complex relationship

    04:21

  • Chilean voters reject leftist constitution

    03:42

  • Chileans celebrate after voting down new progressive constitution

    01:08

  • Cost of coffee rises due to extreme weather in Brazil

    02:52

  • Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery

    01:05

  • Caravan of Venezuelan migrants heads north through Mexico

    00:50

  • Artist creates giant symbol of togetherness on Rio's Copacabana beach

    00:35

  • Watch: Landslide engulfs 150 homes in Peru

    00:27

  • Stinky toxic foam engulfs homes in Colombian city

    00:57

  • Migrant deaths in Texas bring focus to dangerous journey crossing border

    03:22

  • At least 4 dead, hundreds injured after Colombian bullfighting arena collapsed

    02:48

  • Violent clashes continue in Ecuador over rising food and gas prices

    02:40

  • Colombia elects first leftist president, Afro-Colombian female vice president

    03:03

NBC News

Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate

00:59

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.Oct. 17, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Brazilian presidential candidates trade corruption allegations in debate

    00:59
  • UP NEXT

    Seven Americans released from Venezuela in controversial prisoner swap

    03:08

  • Brazil's presidential election pushed to runoff

    04:45

  • Why Brazil’s Presidential Race Matters in the U.S.

    10:00

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro forces runoff against Lula in presidential election

    00:46

  • Environmental activists targeted for attempting to stop illegal gold mining in Peru

    07:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All