IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supporters of Trump protest online following indictment

    02:05

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment in classified documents case

    05:09

  • Politicians react to Trump’s 37-count indictment

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down what happened inside the courtroom during Trump arraignment

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Protester runs up to Trump's motorcade leaving Miami court

    03:39

  • Meet the Press NOW – June 13

    30:32

  • Trump will have 'very little substantive defense' at classified docs trial: Lawyer Panel

    07:08

  • Trump classified docs case: What led up to the arraignment

    03:09

  • Supporters sing 'Happy Birthday' to Trump at Cuban restaurant after arraignment

    05:53

  • Trump visits supporters at Cuban restaurant after pleading not guilty

    06:47

  • Judge: Trump can’t speak with Walt Nauta about classified docs case

    02:21

  • What’s next for Trump’s defense after pleading not guilty

    03:08

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37 counts in classified documents case

    03:56

  • Chris Christie calls Trump a ‘loser’ amid classified docs arraignment

    02:31

  • Anti-Trump protester wearing prisoner costume approaches Trump motorcade

    01:34

  • Trump booked and processed at Miami federal court

    01:02

  • Trump spokesperson addresses media ahead of arraignment

    04:01

  • Trump waves as he arrives to Miami federal courthouse

    01:53

  • Chuck Todd: Trump indictment’s full impact will take ‘20 years to sort out’

    02:03

  • Trump posts on Truth Social from motorcade while traveling to arraignment

    02:23

NBC News

Breaking down what happened inside the courtroom during Trump arraignment

03:10

NBC News producer Adam Reiss breaks down what happened inside the federal courtroom in Miami during former President Trump's arraignment in the case involving his handling of classified documents.June 13, 2023

  • Supporters of Trump protest online following indictment

    02:05

  • Trump pleads not guilty to 37-count indictment in classified documents case

    05:09

  • Politicians react to Trump’s 37-count indictment

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    Breaking down what happened inside the courtroom during Trump arraignment

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    Protester runs up to Trump's motorcade leaving Miami court

    03:39

  • Meet the Press NOW – June 13

    30:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All