    Breaking down why Biden administration changed position on sending tanks to Ukraine

Breaking down why Biden administration changed position on sending tanks to Ukraine

01:19

In an about-face, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine after previously being opposed to the move. NBC News' Kristen Welker explains why the Biden administration reversed course.Jan. 25, 2023

