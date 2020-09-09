Breonna Taylor’s death: How a 26-year-old Black woman was killed by police

Breonna Taylor had high hopes for 2020. On March 12th, she had dinner out with her long-time boyfriend before they returned to her Louisville apartment. She fell asleep in front of the TV. Just after midnight, everything changed. Amid mounting pressure to prosecute the officers who opened fire that March night, a visual investigation by NBC News pulls together the evidence to reveal what we know — and what we don't — about how a botched police raid left Breonna Taylor dead, her partner accused of attempted murder of a police officer and America up in arms.