Huge truck convoy takes part in drill to gauge effects of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit

Britain hires 87 trucks to test highway conditions of possible ‘no-deal’ Brexit01:04
The British government used an airport runway and hired 87 trucks to test the possible effects of leaving the E.U. without a trade deal.
Huge truck convoy takes part in drill to gauge effects of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit01:04
'Stupid woman': British lawmaker accused of slurring Theresa May02:21
PM May survives Brexit no-confidence vote01:41
British prime minister vows to fight for her job as colleagues try to oust her over Brexit01:17
David Cameron on Brexit: 'I don't regret calling the referendum'00:24
Fashionista compares Brexit to a wardrobe malfunction: ‘It’s a pretty bad thing’01:06