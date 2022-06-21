IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years could be a taste of things to come

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Tooth of slain Congolese icon returned to family by Belgium

    00:58

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'historic' week ahead for his country

    00:56

  • Heat wave in Spain sparks raging wildfires

    00:56

  • ‘Now we are only one step away’: Zelenskyy on E.U. membership bid

    01:15

  • Boris Johnson makes second trip to Kyiv, offers military training program

    01:04

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy hails E.U. leaders’ visit to Kyiv as 'historic'

    01:40

  • ‘Ukraine can count on us’: European leaders visit Zelenskyy in show of solidarity

    02:04

  • E.U. leaders tour Kyiv suburb damaged by Russian shelling

    01:20

  • Watch: Strawberry Supermoon rises over Greek temple

    00:36

  • ‘This war is far from over’: Obama calls for long-term international aid for Ukraine

    01:49

  • Watch: Mother bear in deadly fight with male to protect cub

    01:17

  • ‘Take it back and strengthen it’: Putin evokes Peter the Great in fight for more territory

    01:19

  • Donetsk rebels sentence captured foreign fighters to death

    01:39

  • Golfers face tough choices as they prepare for new Saudi-backed tournament

    01:19

  • At least one killed after car plows into pedestrians in Berlin

    00:40

  • U.K.'s Prime Minister Boris Johnson scarred by 'partygate' scandal

    01:42

  • D-Day commemorations begin for 78th anniversary in Normandy

    01:01

  • U.K.'s Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on Monday

    00:53

  • ‘We all woke up to a different reality’: On 100th day, Zelenskyy recalls start of war

    01:44

NBC News

Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years could be a taste of things to come

01:41

Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years kicked off on Tuesday, as tens of thousands of staff walked out in a dispute over pay, employment contracts and jobs.June 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years could be a taste of things to come

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Tooth of slain Congolese icon returned to family by Belgium

    00:58

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy hails 'historic' week ahead for his country

    00:56

  • Heat wave in Spain sparks raging wildfires

    00:56

  • ‘Now we are only one step away’: Zelenskyy on E.U. membership bid

    01:15

  • Boris Johnson makes second trip to Kyiv, offers military training program

    01:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All