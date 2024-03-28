IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Britain's King Charles praises 'hand of friendship' in an Easter message
March 28, 202401:56
  • Now Playing

    Britain's King Charles praises 'hand of friendship' in an Easter message

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    How royal family's battles with cancer are helping public awareness

    02:18

  • Hoda and Jenna on Kate Middleton's cancer news: 'Such grace'

    04:41

  • Family, friends, public send outpouring of support to Kate Middleton

    05:25

  • Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

    04:16

  • Princess Kate’s diagnosis reflects growing number of cancer cases among young people

    02:00

  • Will Kate Middleton's cancer revelation end conspiracy theories?

    02:06

  • Kate Middleton asks for privacy after announcing cancer diagnosis

    05:29

  • Doctor explains Princess Kate's preventative chemotherapy treatment

    03:33

  • Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis

    03:26

  • What Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis means for the royal family

    03:14

  • Special report: Princess Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer

    19:49

  • Buckingham Palace issues plea for privacy as Princess Kate treated for cancer

    04:41

  • Watch: Kate Middleton says she is being treated for cancer in video announcement

    03:05

  • 3 clinic staffers could be behind Kate’s alleged medical data breach

    02:40

  • Hospital staffers reportedly investigated for alleged breach of Princess Kate's medical records

    01:34

  • Clinic staffer allegedly tried to access Kate medical records: report

    02:00

  • Kate Middleton spotted in new video: Will it calm speculation?

    03:12

  • Kate Middleton skips St. Patrick’s Day celebration amid questions

    05:24

  • Prince William briefly mentions Kate while honoring mom Diana

    02:31

NBC News

Britain's King Charles praises 'hand of friendship' in an Easter message

01:56

U.K.'s King Charles III, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, praised people who "extend the hand of friendship, especially in a time of need," in a recorded message aired at the ancient Maundy Thursday church service.March 28, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Britain's King Charles praises 'hand of friendship' in an Easter message

    01:56
  • UP NEXT

    How royal family's battles with cancer are helping public awareness

    02:18

  • Hoda and Jenna on Kate Middleton's cancer news: 'Such grace'

    04:41

  • Family, friends, public send outpouring of support to Kate Middleton

    05:25

  • Will Princess Kate’s cancer revelation ease the pressure on her?

    04:16

  • Princess Kate’s diagnosis reflects growing number of cancer cases among young people

    02:00
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All