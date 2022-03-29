Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by Prince Andrew at memorial for Prince Philip
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was accompanied by her son, Prince Andrew, as the royal family were joined by hundreds at London's Westminster Abbey to give thanks for the life of Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 aged 99.March 29, 2022
