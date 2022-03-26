British journalists come under shell fire near Ukrainian city

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
British journalists come under shell fire near Ukrainian city01:34
A team of British journalists came under shell fire while trying to enter the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which is under attack from Russian forces.March 26, 2022
