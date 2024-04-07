IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WEEKEND RUNDOWN: Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

British man completes challenge to run length of Africa
April 7, 202401:04

British man completes challenge to run length of Africa

British runner Russ Cook crossed the finish line in Ras Angela, Tunisia, 352 days after he began his challenge to run the length of Africa. The 27-year-old started his journey in South Africa in April 2023, running more than 10,000 miles across 16 countries.April 7, 2024

