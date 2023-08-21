British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

- Now Playing
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies01:21
- UP NEXT
Wildfire raging on Tenerife was started deliberately, police say00:36
Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine00:26
Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii01:30
Spain fans rejoice as country clinches first Women’s World Cup title01:13
China launches military drills around Taiwan after VP visit to U.S.00:50
Mobs burn churches in Pakistan after Quran was allegedly desecrated02:24
Thousands forced to evacuate as crews battle raging Canadian wildfires02:43
Ukrainian F-16 training facing delays02:01
Biden holds historic international summit at Camp David02:11
U.K. nurse found guilty of multiple baby murders03:28
Moscow says its air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over the city00:53
Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea03:28
Firefighters battle to control worst wildfire in decades on Spanish island of Tenerife00:44
Thousands order to leave as Canadian firefighters battle wildfires01:42
Passenger jet crash onto highway kills 10 in Malaysia00:34
American citizen charged with espionage in Russia00:33
New space race between U.S., Russia and China aims for the moon01:59
Ukrainian soldiers blinded in war learn how to adapt at rehabilitation camp01:13
Canada orders evacuation in Yellowknife as several hundred fires burn in Northwest Territories00:34
- Now Playing
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies01:21
- UP NEXT
Wildfire raging on Tenerife was started deliberately, police say00:36
Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine00:26
Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii01:30
Spain fans rejoice as country clinches first Women’s World Cup title01:13
China launches military drills around Taiwan after VP visit to U.S.00:50
Play All