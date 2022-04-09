British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv

Florida police officer creates soccer team to welcome immigrant children02:27
The woman trying to change the face of crypto investors02:33
Axiom crew arrives at ISS01:29
Shanghai in lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise01:46
One city’s potential return to indoor mask mandate01:56
What is a war crime and will Putin be held accountable?02:09
- Now Playing
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to Kyiv02:22
- UP NEXT
Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine city03:55
Ukrainian refugees head back home01:42
White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation02:08
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years01:44
No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trial01:27
Rise in Covid subvariant cases01:31
Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station01:24
Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation02:27
Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’03:38
Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damage01:14
Two men charged with impersonating federal agents00:55
Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine01:48
Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic vote01:59
- UP NEXT
Florida police officer creates soccer team to welcome immigrant children02:27
The woman trying to change the face of crypto investors02:33
Axiom crew arrives at ISS01:29
Shanghai in lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise01:46
One city’s potential return to indoor mask mandate01:56
What is a war crime and will Putin be held accountable?02:09
Play All